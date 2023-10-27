Boris Johnson to host new show on GB News

The former PM is joining the supposedly 'anti-establishment' channel

The former prime minister Boris Johnson is set to host a show on GB News. The fringe broadcaster made the announcement with a video from Johnson on social media.

In the video, Johnson said: “I’m shortly going to be joining you on GB News, and I’m going to be given this remarkable new TV channel my unvarnished views on everything from Russia, China, the war on Ukraine, how we meet all those challenges”.

Johnson’s salary for his gig on the channel has yet to be revealed.

GB News presents itself as being an ‘anti-establishment’ channel, despite it running programmes chaired by current and former MPs – including the Conservative Party’s deputy chairman Lee Anderson. Quite how it will try to square being ‘anti-establishment’ with having a show hosted by an Eton educated former prime minister remains to be seen…

GB News has recently come under renewed fire for breaches to Ofcom rules on impartiality and misinformation.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Andrew Parsons / Number 10 – Creative Commons