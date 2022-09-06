Boris Johnson’s resignation speech contained bizarre threat of a comeback

He compared himself to the Roman statesman Cincinnatus

Boris Johnson has given his final speech as Prime Minister. In the speech, he made a series of bold claims about his record in office as well as some bitter remarks about the circumstances of his departure.

As many expected, his closing remarks also included an obscure reference to antiquity. He compared himself to the Ancient Roman statesman Cincinnatus, saying, “And, like Cincinnatus, I am returning to my plough. And I will be offering this government nothing but the most fervent support.”

Johnson’s choice of Roman figure has got people worried. Cincinnatus came out of retirement in 439 BC in order to rule the Roman Republic as a dictator.

We’ve only just got rid of the man who presided over a government of bigotry, scandal and incompetence. Now he’s already threatening a comeback…

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.