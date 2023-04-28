Watch Laurence Fox get humiliated on his own GB News show

"I sometimes wonder why you exist"

GB News host, former actor and militant culture warrior Laurence Fox has been humiliated by a doctor on his own show. Dr Bharat Pankhania, a senior clinical lecturer at the University of Exeter Medical School appeared on Fox’s show to discuss vaccines. It didn’t end well for Fox.

After being asked his thoughts on the discussion, Dr Pankhania opened with the golden line to Fox: “I sometimes wonder why you exist, to be honest with you”.

He continued: “Because a lot of these things that you spew out just send things that are worrisome to people – not verified, not factual. You just have your own agenda. And that’s what I think, you are just spewing out your biased views. That’s how I feel about you.”

Following some more awkward exchanges, punctuated with even more awkward silences, Fox tried to move the conversation on, asking: “What would you say about the findings of this report? Would you say that they’re concerning and they should be looked at, or would you maintain your position that everyone else is a liar?”

Yet again, Dr Pankhania responded beautifully. He said: “I haven’t read that report. I knew nothing about that report. I wasn’t brought on the programme to talk about the report. Therefore, it’s an ambush. How do I know? I haven’t read it. I know nothing about it.”

You can watch the full roasting here:

'I sometimes wonder why you exist… you just have your own agenda”



Doctor ROASTS Laurence Fox on his own show ⏬ pic.twitter.com/EJlI6gB9cz — The London Economic (@LondonEconomic) April 28, 2023

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

