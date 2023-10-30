BBC Question Time audience member takes apart the supposed ‘freedoms of Brexit’

The scathing criticism came after the Tory government’s decision to scrap the cap on bankers’ bonuses which was portrayed as a ‘Brexit freedom’.

A BBC Question Time audience member has perfectly exposed the flawed ‘freedoms of Brexit’, as regret continues to grow over the decision to leave the EU.

The policy of scrapping the cap on multimillion-pound payouts was one of the only policies to survive Lizz Truss’s disastrous mini-budget, which caused financial turmoil and resulted in her being booted from office. The Financial Conduct Authority confirmed that the measure – which has been in place since 2014 – will end on October 31.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said that getting rid of the cap would encourage banks to ‘invest here and pay taxes here’.

On Question Time, an audience member launched a scathing attack on the latest supposed Brexit freedom.

The audience member said: “The scrapping of the cap on bankers’ bonuses was described as one of the freedoms of Brexit.

“Am I to believe, as someone who lives in a relatively impoverished part of Britain, that these benefits of Brexit involve the rich getting richer and the poor getting poorer?”

Polls show that voters continue to regret the decision to leave the EU, with the demand to reverse Brexit hitting its ‘highest ever level’ according to one poll.

The poll from WeThink, affiliated with Omnisis, shows that 63% of those surveyed believe that the UK should now reverse the referendum result, and return to its previous trading relationship with the bloc. Just 37% of voters want to stay out of the EU.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward