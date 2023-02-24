BBC Question Time audience member roasts Tory minister over his party’s chaos

I think it’s bizarre to hear the Conservative minister complain that we’ve had 11 relaunches under Labour when we’ve had three Conservative prime ministers in just the last six months."

A Tory Minister was humiliated on BBC Question Time last night, after an audience member took him apart over the chaos currently engulfing the Tory party.

David TC Davies, Secretary of State for Wales, took aim at Keir Starmer after the Labour leader unveiled his party’s five national missions which are to form the core of the party’s manifesto.

The Tory Minister claimed that the Labour Party leader was now on his 11th relaunch since taking over from Jeremy Corbyn. He said: “I think we should congratulate Keir on his 11th relaunch, his second this year already.

“What we got from him was a load of unfunded spending commitments which would lead to higher taxes and borrowing.

“And of course we already know what Labour’s attitude is towards the economy and towards growth because we’ve got a Labour government right here in Wales and their latest announcement last week was that they’re not going to build any more roads.”

However, an audience member intervened to show just how much of a hypocrite Davies was being.

She said: “I think it’s bizarre to hear the Conservative minister complain that we’ve had 11 relaunches under Labour when we’ve had three Conservative prime ministers in just the last six months.

“Labour may have had 11 relaunches, but Keir Starmer’s been a much longer term leader who frankly appears a lot more trustworthy and stable.”

