Question Time audience member perfectly sums up why Brexit’s going wrong

“If Brexit has given us this so-called economic growth that we’re supposedly trying to see, why firstly is the automotive industry on its knees?"

An audience member on BBC Question Time has summed up perfectly why Brexit is going so wrong for the country.

The woman highlighted the devastating impact the decision to leave the EU has had on Britain’s economy, from the car industry to empty supermarket shelves.

She said: “If Brexit has given us this so-called economic growth that we’re supposedly trying to see, why firstly is the automotive industry on its knees – Ford have lost jobs, Honda have lost jobs, Toyota have lost jobs, Nissan are repositioning some of their work to France because they’re part of Renault.

“And also, why haven’t we got any tomatoes on our supermarket shelves when Spain and France have got an abundance?”

Brexit is currently costing the UK economy £100bn in lost output, while a Bank of England economist has warned that it is costing the country £1000 per household.

The woman wasn’t the only audience member unhappy about the impacts of Brexit.

One man who voted to leave told presenter Fiona Bruce that he thought the entire process had been ‘a complete mess from the beginning’.

He said: “The economic downturn is very clearly related to the EU and even the Prime Minister by his words believes that. So somewhere along the line they’ve completely lied, they’ve sold us the wrong thing, it wasn’t this so called ‘oven ready’, it’s just been a mess and if obviously it was to go again I’m likely to change my vote’.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.