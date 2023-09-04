‘You do not see a space for a mental health portfolio in a Labour cabinet’: Rosena Allin-Khan resigns from Labour frontbench

Rosena Allin-Khan has stepped back from her position as shadow cabinet minister for mental health

Rosena Allin-Khan has resigned from Labour’s front bench on the day Keir Starmer is carrying out his shadow cabinet reshuffle. Allin-Khan had held the position of shadow cabinet minister for mental health.

In her resignation letter, Allin-Khan said: “It has been a pleasure to serve as the shadow cabinet minister for mental health over the last three and a half years. As discussed previously, and in our call earlier, you made clear that you do not see a space for a mental health portfolio in a Labour cabinet, which is why I told you many weeks ago that I would not be able to continue in this role.”

The resignation letter suggests that Starmer intends to downgrade the mental health brief from the shadow cabinet to a junior ministerial position.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: UK Parliament – Creative Commons

