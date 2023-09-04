Stephen Flynn reshuffles Westminster frontbench team

It's not just Labour changing things around today

Lots of eyes will be on Westminster today as Keir Starmer is reshuffling his frontbench. However, he’s not the only party leader in the Commons shaking up his top team.

Today, Stephen Flynn – the SNP’s leader in the Commons – has also reshuffled his frontbench.

The reshuffle sees Drew Hendry take over as Economy spokesperson and Dave Doogan take over as Energy spokesperson. Amy Callaghan MP is joining the frontbench as Health spokesperson and Anum Qaisar is taking over as Levelling Up spokesperson. Tommy Sheppard takes over as Scotland spokesperson.

Commenting on the changes to the SNP frontbench, Flynn said: “The SNP’s new frontbench team will pile pressure on the UK government to help families with the cost of living, whilst renewing the positive case for independence in Europe, and investment in Scotland’s enormous renewable energy potential, as the best route to securing strong and sustained economic growth.

“The Tories trashed the UK economy – and it’s increasingly clear the Tory-lite Labour Party is offering no change from the disastrous policies that got the UK into this mess. Under Sir Keir Starmer, they back Brexit, austerity cuts, and creeping privatisation of the NHS, which will take the UK down the path to long-term decline and hammer the incomes of families in Scotland.

“The SNP is the party with a plan to deliver strong economic growth – and reduce the cost of living. Scotland is an energy rich country with huge resources. By rejoining the EU, and investing in the renewable energy gold rush, we can build a wealthier, greener and fairer future.

“Over the coming months, my new team will continue to put the Westminster-made cost of living crisis at forefront of our work – and we will make the case that voting SNP is the only way to secure independence, boost the economy and deliver the real hope, and real change the public so badly deserve.”

The full SNP frontbench team is now as follows:

SNP Westminster Leader – Stephen Flynn MP

SNP Depute Westminster Leader – Mhairi Black MP

SNP Chief Whip – Owen Thompson MP

House of Commons Business spokesperson – Deidre Brock MP

Economy spokesperson – Drew Hendry MP

Levelling Up spokesperson – Anum Qaisar MP

Social Justice spokesperson – David Linden MP

Home Affairs spokesperson – Alison Thewliss MP

Justice and Immigration spokesperson – Chris Stephens MP

Attorney General spokesperson – Patricia Gibson MP

Europe and EU Accession spokesperson – Alyn Smith MP

Science, Innovation, Technology and Education spokesperson – Carol Monaghan MP

Scotland spokesperson – Tommy Sheppard MP

International Development Spokesperson – Anne McLaughlin MP

Foreign Affairs spokesperson – Brendan O’Hara MP

Women and Equalities spokesperson – Kirsten Oswald MP

Environment, Farming, Agriculture and Rural Affairs spokesperson – Steven Bonnar MP

Cabinet Office spokesperson – Kirsty Blackman MP

Business and Trade (N Ireland and Wales) spokesperson – Richard Thomson MP

Health spokesperson – Amy Callaghan MP

Transport spokesperson – Gavin Newlands MP

Energy Security and Net Zero spokesperson – Dave Doogan MP

Digital, Culture, Media and Sport spokesperson – John Nicolson MP

Defence spokesperson – Martin Docherty-Hughes MP

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

