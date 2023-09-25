Tory MPs pocket nearly £350,000 for appearances on GB News

The channel has hired a number of Tory MPs as presenters, including Jacob Rees-Mogg as well as Lee Anderson MP.

Right-wing channel GB News has paid Tory MPs nearly £350,000 for appearances since the start of 2023, new analysis from Byline Times has revealed.

It shows once more how a revolving door exists between the channel and the Tory party, with a number of Tory MPs hired as presenters on the show, as GB News continues to push a partisan agenda.

The channel’s decision to hire a number of Tory MPs as presenters has been with criticism and complaints, with GB News found earlier this month to have breached impartiality rules by regulator Ofcom for the third time since its launch in 2021.

It was found to have been in breach of impartiality rules after Chancellor Jeremy Hunt was interviewed by fellow Tory MPs Esther McVey and Philip Davies, with the channel ‘failing to represent and give due weight to an appropriately wide range of significant views on a matter of major political controversy’.

The channel has hired a number of Tory MPs as presenters, including Jacob Rees-Mogg as well as Lee Anderson MP.

Ofcom said it had received 40 complaints objecting to the former Conservative minister Jacob Rees-Mogg acting as a newsreader on a breaking news story after a jury found Donald Trump sexually abused a journalist.

British broadcasting rules ban serving politicians from acting as news presenters on television and radio stations, unless there are exceptional circumstances. However, politicians are allowed to host current affairs discussions.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

