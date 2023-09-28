Tory MP says GB News should be taken off air

'If we as parliament aren’t happy with the regulations that are set, then maybe we should be tightening them up.'

A Conservative Party MP has joined growing calls for GB News to be taken off air, after presenters Laurence Fox and Dan Wootton were suspended over a misogyny scandal.

Appearing on BBC Newsnight, Tory MP Caroline Nokes said that she agreed with remarks made by journalist and presenter Adam Boulton that Ofcom should shut down the channel.

She said: “Actually I agree with Adam: it should be taken off air.

“It was entirely predictable that Laurence Fox was going to come out with a statement that was that offensive. I think what was less predictable would be Dan Wootton’s smirking reaction.

“But really I think Ofcom deserves a bit of time and space for it to do its job, and if we as parliament aren’t happy with the regulations that are set, then maybe we should be tightening them up.”

Her comments came after GB News had said it had suspended former actor and Reclaim Party founder, Laurence Fox, after his vile misogynistic rant about a female journalist.

Fox made a series of remarks about Ava Evans, the political correspondent for online news site PoliticsJoe, during an episode of Dan Wootton Tonight on Tuesday, where he said: “Show me a self-respecting man that would like to climb into bed with that.” Wootton laughed throughout.

Later in the day GB News also announced that Dan Wotton had also been suspended: “[We have] suspended Dan Wootton following comments made on his programme by Laurence Fox last night.

“This follows our decision earlier today to formally suspend Mr Fox.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

