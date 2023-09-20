London Underground staff to strike again over job cuts

New strike dates set for October

Staff working for the London Underground are going on strike again in October over job losses and safety concerns.

This continues a long running dispute since last year, as the RMT union has continued to raise safely concerns as fewer staff are facing higher workloads due to 600 station staff cuts.

Staff are facing detrimental working pressures as a result, including more lone working and increased fatigue, the union has stressed, whilst they also warned that job losses will lead to more unstaffed stations and a lower standard of safety.

3,500 station workers will be taking industrial action which will lead to significant disruption across the network.

Mick Lynch, RMT general secretary, said job cuts will also lead to worsening conditions for passengers and called on the London Mayor to meet the union urgently.

“These job cuts and attacks on conditions are going to lead to more unstaffed stations, temporary closures and rising passenger anger,” said Lynch.

“TfL has had its budgets slashed but the savings made by these station staff cuts will be negatable and will lead to shortages that are unacceptable.”

He warned that the strikes will lead to tubes being shutdown, unless Sadiq Khan meets with the union to discuss the issue. The strikes will take place Wednesday, 4 and Friday, 6 October.

A spokesperson for the Mayor of London, said: “Nobody wants to see strike action or disruption for Londoners, particularly at a time when we’re working hard to boost the capital’s economic recovery. The Mayor urges RMT and TfL to work together to avoid this industrial action.”

Hannah Davenport is news reporter at Left Foot Forward, focusing on trade unions and environmental issues

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.