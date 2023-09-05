RSA staff vote overwhelmingly for historic first strike in 270 years

Bosses pay jumps 170% while staff reject 'paltry pay offer'

Staff at the Royal Society of Arts (RSA) have voted overwhelmingly for strike action which will mark the first for the arts charity in its 270-year history.

Left disappointed by a ‘paltry pay offer’, workers have blasted senior management for a ‘hypocritical’ approach to negotiations, whilst the RSA leadership have seen their pay jump by 170% this year.

The IWGB union reported that pay for RSA bosses increased from £359,000 in 2022 to £976,0000 in 2023, whilst they have repeatedly rejected an improved pay offer for staff whilst citing insufficient funds as the reason.

With a high turnout of 79%, and 93% in favour of strike action, workers are now holding their employers to account and demanding more.

It marks further industrial action in the third sector, with staff recently winning a pay rise at the homeless charity St Mungos after a long bitter fight against wage injustice in their workplace. With a similar story of large pay cheques to those at the top, whilst the rest of staff experience a pay squeeze.

Management for the arts charity have refused to move on their initial £1,000 offer to staff averaging around 2.5%, following five meetings with the union over pay. Staff are demanding a below-inflation flat pay rise of £2,800 for all staff members.

The charity, which boasts being at the forefront of ‘significant social impact’, has also been blasted as ‘hypocritical’ for the management’s ‘dismissive’ and ‘undemocratic’ approach to negotiations, one member of staff told The Observer.

In a statement, RSA Union said the strike could be, ‘easily avoidable if management return to the table with an improved offer that would cost them less than 3% of unrestricted reserves’.

Another staff member said staff were ‘united in our disappointment’ at the management’s ‘paltry’ offer and ‘cynical approach to negotiations’. Most junior members of staff have seen their pay fall below inflation, with workers forced to leave London due to pay not keeping up with rent demands.

Alex Marshall, President of the IWGB, said: “Throughout the union recognition process and now pay negotiations, Andy Haldane and his team have cynically attempted to undermine democracy, sew division and impose a meagre raise during a cost of living crisis.

“Meanwhile senior management not only enjoy bumper salaries but are also sat on reserves of £32 million. The result of the ballot reflects workers’ resolve to win the pay rise they deserve and they will not give up until they have won it.”

The RSA have said they are “extremely disappointed that the IWGB union has chosen this moment to distract staff from our important work by encouraging industrial action”.

Workers at the institution will take strike action on Tuesday 19th and Thursday 21st September.

(Image credit: CGP Gray / Creative Commons)

Hannah Davenport is news reporter at Left Foot Forward, focusing on trade unions and environmental issues

