Lib Dems endorse a human right to a healthy natural environment

Party members have endorsed a new policy on nature

The Liberal Democrats have today come out in favour of introducing a new human right to a healthy natural environment. The new position comes after party members voted for a policy on nature at the Lib Dem conference in Bournemouth.

The party has now said it wants to introduce an Environmental Rights Act, which would

recognise everyone’s human right to a healthy

environment.

Alongside this, the policy paper backed by members says that the Lib Dems want to reverse the decline of nature in Britain by 2030 and ‘double nature’ by 2050.

Also among the eye-catching proposals in the new Lib Dem nature policy is a call for the abolition of the water firm regulator Ofwat. The party says it wants to introduce a new regulator with what it describes as ‘real and meaningful powers’. This comes off the back of the ongoing scandal of private water companies in England dumping raw sewage into waterways.

The new policy was proposed to the conference by Lib Dem peer Baroness Parminter.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

