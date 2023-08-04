Tory MP calls for Greenpeace campaigners to be shot

Shocking

An unnamed Tory MP has made shocking comments about environmental campaigners, according to reports. According to the Daily Express, one backbench Tory MP called for Greenpeace activists to be shot following yesterday’s protest which saw campaigners drape Rishi Sunak’s Yorkshire house in black fabric.

The Greenpeace action was in protest over Sunak’s announcement that he would grant 100 new fossil fuel licenses in the North Sea. Campaigners held a banner reading “oil profits or our future?”

According to reports, an unnamed Tory MP reacted to the protest by saying “I’d say shoot them!” The MP reportedly added: “They are lucky. If they’d done that to an American President what they did today then they probably would have been shot.”

It’s not particularly comforting to know that the party that has introduced the UK’s new draconian anti-protest laws has MPs within its ranks who think protesters should be killed…

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

