Rishi Sunak’s family firm signed billion-dollar deal with BP before he announced new oil and gas licences

The firm founded by Rishi Sunak’s father-in-law signed a billion-dollar deal with BP just months before the Prime Minister gave the go ahead for new oil and gas licences in the North Sea.

Sunak received much condemnation from among opposition politicians and environmental groups yesterday after announcing the go ahead for the new licences, at a time when global warming is having a devastating impact across the globe and when the month of July is set to become the world’s hottest month on record.

It’s since come to light that in May, Infosys, the company founded by Sunak’s father-in-law, bagged a huge deal from the global energy company, BP. Byline Times also reported in July 2022 that: “Sunak and his family are intimately linked to the fossil fuel industry through his wife Akshata Murty’s stake in the transnational IT services firm Infosys, one of whose top clients is oil giant Shell.”

On the latest deal with BP, the Times of India reported in May: “Infosys has won a deal from global energy company BP (formerly British Petroleum) that is estimated at about $1.5 billion. Infosys will be BP’s primary application services partner.”

