Rishi Sunak slammed for taking helicopter from London to Norwich

Rishi Sunak has faced major criticism for using a helicopter to travel from London to Norwich. The prime minister flew the short distance to make a visit to a housing development yesterday in order to announce plans to scrap environmental protections in planning regulations.

The journey from London to Norwich would have taken around an hour and 45 minutes by train.

A Downing Street spokesperson defended the prime minister, saying: “The prime minister regularly uses all forms of travel. His travel plans will vary and are always decided with consideration to the most efficient and best use of his time, in the interests of the taxpayer.”

However, his travel choices have been met with widespread criticism over their carbon intensity and cost.

Climate scientist Professor Bill McGuire branded Sunak an “idiot”. He tweeted: “Our idiot PM has just taken a helicopter to a photoshoot where he announced measures to ensure our rivers are more polluted and defended his ‘green’ credentials. Is @RishiSunak the most stupid and ignorant PM this country has ever had?”

Former special adviser to Gordon Brown Damian McBride mocked the prime minister, saying: “This comes ten years, one month, and five days after ‘Alan Partridge’ flew from Norwich to London by chopper for the West End premiere of Alpha Papa. One was a parody of ludicrous excess, from a character devoid of self-awareness, the other was, etc, etc.”

This isn’t the first time Sunak has faced criticism for flying short distances in the UK. His short helicopter journeys have included London to Southampton and London to Dover – journeys which are both under two hours by train.

Sunak has also gathered a reputation for using private jets to travel to engagements across the country.

Earlier this year, the PM defended his decisions when challenged by the BBC. He said: “Every prime minister before me has also used planes to travel around the United Kingdom because it’s an efficient use of time for the person running the country, so I can keep delivering for people.”

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Andrew Parsons / Number 10 – Creative Commons

