Rishi Sunak placed under investigation by Parliament’s sleaze watchdog

Sunak promised to govern with 'integrity and professionalism'.

The rotten stench of Tory sleaze continues, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak now placed under investigation by Parliament’s sleaze watchdog.

Sunak, who promised to govern with integrity and professionalism, is under investigation amid claims he failed to declare a conflict of interest.

The investigation concerns a company part-owned by the Prime Minister’s wife Akshata Murty, that could benefit from government policies.

An update to the parliamentary website shows the investigation, opened on Thursday, relates to paragraph six of the code.

“Members must always be open and frank in declaring any relevant interest in any proceeding of the house or its committees, and in any communications with ministers, members, public officials or public office holders,” the section reads.

A Downing Street source confirmed that the investigation relates to the shares

Murty holds in a childcare agency that will be boosted by the budget, the Guardian reports.

More to follow

(Picture credit: Simon Walker / Number 10 Downing Street – Creative Commons)

