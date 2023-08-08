Lee Anderson tells asylum seekers to ‘f*** off back to France’ if they don’t like barges

'This lot have been in Government for 13 years. After their abject failure all that's left is stoking up more division and hate.'

The Deputy Chairman of the Tory Party, Lee Anderson, has drawn widespread condemnation after telling asylum seekers to ‘f*** off back to France’ if they don’t like barges.

His disgraceful comments came after the first 15 migrants boarded the Bibby Stockholm barge in Dorset, while 20 others were granted a last-minute reprieve after a series of legal challenges.

Described as a ‘quasi-floating prison’ and flagged as a ‘potential deathtrap’, the Bibby Stockholm barge was originally built to hold 222 passengers. The government are expecting more than 500 refugees to be held in the off-shore facility that’s moored in Portland, Dorset.

The Fire Brigades Union raised alarm over health and safety concerns on the vessel, as the union described the plan as a ‘cruel and reckless approach to the welfare of asylum seekers’ which could put both refugee and firefighter lives at risk.

Reacting to criticism of the barge, Anderson told the Express: “If they don’t like barges then they should f*** off back to France.”

He added: “These people come across the Channel in small boats, if they don’t like the conditions they are housed in here then they should go back to France, or better not come at all in the first place.”

Justice Secretary Alex Chalk then defended his colleague Mr Anderson’s comments. He said: “Lee Anderson expresses the righteous indignation of the British people. Yes, he does it in salty terms, that’s his style, but his indignation is well placed.”

Reacting to Chalk’s comments, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan tweeted: “Language matters. This lot have been in Government for 13 years. After their abject failure all that’s left is stoking up more division and hate. We deserve so much better.”

Diane Abbott MP described Anderson’s comments as a ‘new low even for the Tories’, while LBC presenter Shelagh Fogarty tweeted: “Feels like we are going backwards under supposedly classy grown up Rishi Sunak’s tenure as PM. Justice Minister defends Lee Anderson’s ‘f**k off back to France’ comment. This is our government. Sickening. Not even pretending to be fit for office.”

Liberal Democrats home affairs spokesman Alistair Carmichael said Mr Chalk’s defence of Mr Anderson was “toe-curling”.

The UK’s leading anti-fascism campaign group, Hope not Hate, added: “Lee Anderson is Deputy Chairman of the Conservative Party, right at the heart of his party.

“They’ve defended his words and it’s morally reprehensible.”

