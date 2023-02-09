Tory Deputy Chair Lee Anderson wants to bring back the death penalty

Anderson was asked whether he would support the return of the death penalty. He replied: "Yes."

Newly appointed Deputy Chair of the Tory Party, Lee Anderson, wants to bring back the death penalty.

Anderson, no stranger to controversy, told the Spectator that he would support the return of the death penalty because “nobody has ever committed a crime after being executed”.

In an interview with the magazine, Anderson was asked whether he would support the return of the death penalty. He replied: “Yes.”

He said: “Nobody has ever committed a crime after being executed. You know that, don’t you? 100% success rate.

“Now I’d be very careful on that one because you’ll get the certain groups saying: “You can never prove it.” Well, you can prove it if they have videoed it and are on camera – like the Lee Rigby killers. I mean: they should have gone, same week. I don’t want to pay for these people.”

Anderson’s comments drew condemnation online, with one social media user commenting: “I see tory knuckle dragger Lee Anderson is now supporting the resurrection of the death penalty. Coupled with his demonisation of benefit claimants/travellers/refugees its obvious why Sunak apptd him, the tories are going low, deeper into the sewer, Anderson is their sewer rat..”

The MP for Ashfield has made a number of disgraceful comments in the past, including telling foodbank users that they didn’t know how to budget or cook. He also condemned the England football team for taking the knee, as the team showed its support for anti-racism.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.