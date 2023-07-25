Tory peer claims global warming is ‘likely to be beneficial’ to the UK

'Lord Frost, made all the denialist tropes.'

The Tories have once more shown how they couldn’t give a damn about climate change, even as devastating heat waves take place across Europe, after a Tory peer made the absurd claim that ‘global warming is likely to be beneficial to the UK’.

Former minister Lord Frost made the comments in the House of Lords, where he said: “We should dig in deeper and ask: what are the consequences of hotter, drier summers and warmer, wetter winters?

“At the moment, seven times as many people die from cold as from heat in Britain. Rising temperatures are likely to be beneficial.”

He also urged the UK to adapt to climate change rather than trying to mitigate its effects, this despite the fact that last year saw recorded temperatures of over 40C for the first time as well as numerous wildfires and a record number of heat-related deaths.

Frost told peers that the UK should adapt to the warming climate “so we can adjust to the perfectly manageable consequences of slowly rising temperatures as they emerge”.

His comments drew condemnation online, with one social media user writing: “Ok, final proof that Lord Frost is simply thick. Absolutely no understanding of climate beyond a simpleton village idiot’s pub point about more people dying of cold than heat. My children understand the interdependencies, tipping points, and costs better.”

Green Party peer Jenny Jones said: “The noble Lord, Lord Frost, made all the denialist tropes. If he would like more debate, I can recommend some leading climate scientists who can explain the situation to him, instead of his reading right-wing conspiracy theories, as those are quite damaging.”

Lord Frost’s comments come at a time when the government’s commitment to net zero is being questioned, after Prime Miniter Rishi Sunak signalled he could delay or even abandon green policies that put financial pressure on families.

He is under growing pressure from right-wing Tory MPs to win over voters after the party’s narrow win in last week’s Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election, where the Tories made the ULEZ expansion a wedge issue.

The Prime Minister’s spokesperson said he is “making sure we listen to consumers and business” and will “continually scrutinise” plans such as the banning of new petrol and diesel car sales by 2030.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.