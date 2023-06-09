Labour frontbencher has whip suspended following complaint

Bambos Charalambous has been suspended

Labour MP and shadow foreign minister Bambos Charalambous has had the whip suspended.

According to a report in the Guardian, Charalambous has had the Labour whip suspended after a formal complaint was made to the party. The removal of the whip follows an administrative suspension from the party as the MP is under investigation.

Charalambous has said: “I am aware that there is an allegation that requires investigation by the Labour party. It is right and proper that process is allowed to take place. I will cooperate fully and play my full part. It is not appropriate to say anything further at this time.”

The Labour Party has refused to comment on the suspension of the whip or the investigation. No detail as to the nature of the complaint has yet been revealed – although it is understood to relate to conduct.

More to follow

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: UK Parliament – Creative Commons

