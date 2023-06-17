Five of the most bizarre comments claiming Partygate report was a stitch up

‘Pathological levels of denial’

Moments after the long-awaited Partygate report was finally published on the morning of June 15, the Twittersphere erupted. Figures from both ends of the political spectrum were keen to share their thoughts on the probe that concluded that the former PM DID mislead Parliament.

While the bulk of the posts were in favour of the Privileges Committee’s findings, Johnson die-hards did not hold back in making feeble attempts to skew the findings into some kind of stitch-up by the Committee panel.

Here’s are five of the most incredulous comments made in defence of the disgraced former Prime Minister.

Dan Wootton

Never one to miss an opportunity to attempt to score political points and create a stir, the outspoken GB News presenter, tweeted:

“I warned from day one that the Privileges Committee hearing was a stitch up and a farce designed to end Boris Johnson’s political career. The findings today prove that beyond any doubt. It IS a kangaroo court, but your MPs can’t say that without fear of censure. Chilling times.”

Fortunately, the comments failed to incite the approval that Wootton was undoubtedly looking for.

“You are so pathetic. Keep quiet. You have spent years supporting this liar. You are as guilty as he is,” was one response.

Sophie Corcoran

Right-wing political commentator Sophie Corcoran seems to be making a bit of a name for herself on Twitter, for all the wrong reasons. Like Wootton, Corcoran’s controversial tweets never fail to incite reaction.

No sooner had the Partygate report been published, the journalist tweeted:

“The fact that Boris was recommended a 90 day suspension, which effectively forced him to resign, then threatened with no former members pass because he ate cake, whilst Claudia Webbe who is a convicted criminal for harassment, is still an MP is quiet astonishing.”

Twitter users responded by pointing to flaws in the tweet.

“It’s not about the cake. It’s about the lies and coverup. Not difficult to understand. And 90 days is massively unequivocal,” someone responded.

Brendan Clarke-Smith MP

The Tory MP for Bassetlaw has been described as having ‘unfaltering support for Boris Johnson. In July 2022, when Johnson stood down as PM, Clarke-Smith spoke nothing but positive words of his former boss and has continued to do so.

It came as little surprise therefore that the MP shared his disbelief of the inquiry’s findings.

“I am appalled at what I have read and the spiteful, vindictive, and overreaching conclusions of the report. I won’t be supporting the recommendations and will be speaking against them both publicly and in the House on Monday. I’m backing fairness and justice – not kangaroo courts,” he posted.

The comment, predictably provoked a backlash, with one reader saying the MP’s claims are ‘pathological levels of denial.’

Sir James Duddridge MP

Another Johnson loyalist Tory MP who was quick to join the ‘Kangaroo court’ clamour was James Duddridge, MP for Rochford and Southend East. When Johnson announced his resignation as MP last week, the fierce loyalist of the former PM, described him as a ‘titan among the pigeons.’

On the Partygate report, the MP said: “Why not go the full way, put Boris, in the stocks and providing rotten food to throw at him. Moving him around the marginals, so the country could share in the humiliation. History will hold Boris in higher regard than this committee. I thank him for his service.”

“Had to check the silver tick to make sure this wasn’t a parody account,” someone responded in disbelief.

Adam Brooks

Another GB News presenter quick to make his views about the report known to the world was Adam Brooks, a panellist for the right-wing news channel, who wrote:

“The Privileges Committee have absolutely exposed themselves as vindictive, as hypocrites and of having an agenda. Our politics is in the gutter, Parliament is at a very dangerous juncture.”

He even went as far as posting an image of the Committee panel resembling kangaroos.

“You’re deranged” was one response.

Gabrielle Pickard-Whitehead is a contributing editor to Left Foot Forward

