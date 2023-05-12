Union celebrates as Royal Mail boss resigns

Simon Thompson is standing down

Postal workers’ union the CWU has celebrated the resignation of Royal Mail boss Simon Thompson.

Thompson announced his resignation amidst a bitter industrial dispute with Royal Mail workers over pay and conditions.

Thompson said “now is the right time” to step aside and for a new chief executive to take over. He said in a statement: “I have been incredibly proud to lead Royal Mail during this crucial period in its 507 year history. The changes we have made, the infrastructure we have put in place, and the agreements negotiated with our trade unions mean that Royal Mail now has a chance to compete and grow.

“That is what I have always wanted, and it is now the right time to hand over to a new CEO to deliver the next stage of the company’s reinvention. I would like to thank my team for their support during a difficult and important time of change.”

The CWU has responded in a celebratory tone. This morning the union simply tweeted “Simon Thompson has gone.” Later in the day, the union posted a graphic on Twitter with the slogan “Thompson out” crossed through so it instead read “Thompson gone”. The CWU has long been calling for Thompson to leave Royal Mail.

In a livestream following Thompson’s resignation, the CWU’s general secretary Dave Ward said: “We welcome the news, because Simon Thompson is one of the key people that’s responsible for the financial backdrop to the agreement that’s just been reached.”

He continued by saying that Thompson is “also responsible though for the relentless attacks that have taken place in the workplace on our members”, adding that “What we want to see now is that the leadership team of Royal Mail needs to be freshened up completely”.

Thompson has been heavily criticised over his running of Royal Mail. In a series of parliamentary select committee meetings, he was torn apart by MPs over everything from tracking workers and him being given a £140,000 bonus.

The CWU is about to ballot its members on agreement the union has reached with Royal Mail. The agreement – if accepted by members – would bring an end to strikes at the privatised firm and see staff receive a 10% pay rise over three years and a one-off payment of £500. Alongside this, the agreement would see new seasonal working patterns and regular Sunday working introduced.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: os8deinfo – Creative Commons

