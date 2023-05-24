Must watch: Boris Johnson roasted for making taxpayers pay £250,000 bill for his Partygate legal fees

'Why can’t he stand up for the British people, is it because he’s too weak?'

Shameless charlatan Boris Johnson has been roasted in Parliament today during PMQs for making taxpayers foot the hefty £250,000 bill for his Partygate legal fees.

Labour MP Karl Turner told the Commons: “Working people are barred from receiving legal aid if they earn £12,750 a year. So, why’s the Prime Minister forcing the British public to foot the bill which I think is currently £250,000 plus for the right honourable member for Uxbridge and South Ruislip’s alleged lying inquiry.

Rishi Sunak said in response it was a long-established process that former ministers are supported with legal representation to deal with matters that relate to their time in office.

Turner previously tabled an early day motion, calling for the former Prime Minister to pick up the bill as he earns millions of pounds cashing in on his time in No10.

The rise in costs for Johnson’s legal fees has led to a number of MPs demanding Johnson pick up his own bill.

Labour’s Angela Rayner said last week: “This murky arrangement that left taxpayers’ picking up the bill for Boris Johnson’s partygate defence fund is not only without precedent but without justification.

“With working families facing a cost-of-living crisis, it beggars’ belief that they should have been left writing a blank cheque for these legal retainers as the ex-Prime Minister further enriches himself.

“Rishi Sunak must explain why he failed to put a stop to this brazen scheme and take immediate steps to ensure his disgraced predecessor returns this money to the public purse.”

