Keir Starmer says ‘voting reform will not be one of our priorities’

Starmer reiterated that the Labour Party would be focused on its national missions

Labour leader Keir Starmer this morning once more reiterated that voting reform is not a priority should Labour win power at the next election, as he set out his project of reforming the Labour Party at the Progressive Britain conference today.

Starmer vowed to further reconnect the Labour Party with working people as he reflected on last week’s local election results and pledged to go further and deeper than New Labour in changing party culture, with the intention that Labour again becomes the “natural vehicle” for working people.

Asked during a Q and A session after his speech whether voting reform would be on the agenda of the next Labour government, Starmer reiterated that the party would be focusing on its national missions to fix Britain, such as ensuring that the country has the fastest economic growth among G7 nations and said that voter reform ‘wasn’t among the priorities’ of the next Labour government.

The Labour Party leader also promised that his party’s planned reforms will be like New Labour’s famous Clause IV “on steroids” and said that it was ‘unforgivable’ that the party had drifted away from working people.

Sir Keir told the Progressive Britain conference: “The Labour Party will only restore hope in the country if we once again become the natural vehicle for working people, an agent for their hopes and aspirations, a party of the common good.

“Some people think that all we’re doing is distancing ourselves from the previous regime – that totally misses the point.

“This is about taking our party back to where we belong and where we should always have been… back doing what we were created to do.

“That’s why I say this project goes further and deeper than New Labour’s rewriting of Clause IV… this is about rolling our sleeves up, changing our entire culture – our DNA. This is Clause IV – on steroids.”

The Labour leader also warned against complacency after last week’s local lection results and said that there was more work to be done.

He rejected claims that the party lacked hope and ambition as he reiterated the party’s 5 missions including achieving the highest sustained economic growth in the G7 by the end of Labour’s first term as well as making Britain a “clean energy superpower,” with zero-carbon electricity by 2030.

