Keir Starmer pledges to repeal any anti-strike laws brought forward by the government

Labour leader Keir Starmer has pledged to repeal any anti-strike law legislation brought forward by the government, as he set out the Labour Party’s “vision for Britain” in a speech this morning, after Rishi Sunak’s lacklustre performance yesterday.

Starmer promised an end to ‘sticking plaster politics’, pledging “a completely new way of governing” under his leadership, “driven by clear, measurable objectives” or “national missions”.

It comes as the government plans to bring forward new anti-strike laws, attacking workers and their right to strike.

According to the Times, the government is proposing laws which will empower bosses to sue unions and sack staff in crucial sectors if minimum service levels aren’t maintained. The legislation, covering health, education, rail, fire and borders, could be unveiled as early as today.

Asked whether he would repeal the anti-strike bill proposed by government if it becomes law, Starmer made clear that the next Labour government will repeal such legislation were it to become law.

“If it’s futher restrictions then we will repeal it … I do not think that legislation is the way you bring an end to industrial disputes”, he said.

A Take Back Control bill formed a key part of Starmer’s speech, in which he pledged to give people and communities more control over their lives and communities, by spreading control out of Westminster.

He said: “We will spread control out of Westminster. Devolve new powers over employment support, transport, energy, climate change, housing, culture, childcare provision and how councils run their finances.

“And we’ll give communities a new right to request powers which go beyond this. All this will be in a new “Take Back Control” bill – a centrepiece of our first King’s Speech. A bill that will deliver on the demand for a new Britain. A new approach to politics and democracy. A new approach to growth and our economy.”

The Labour leader also placed economic competence at the heart of his speech, saying that his party could not ‘spend their way out of the mess the country is in’.

He said: “Of course investment is required – I can see the damage the Tories have done to our public services as plainly as anyone. But we won’t be able to spend our way out of their mess – it’s not as easy as that. There is no substitute for a robust private sector, creating wealth in every community.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

