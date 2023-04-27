Who is on Question Time tonight?

This is who will be facing the public's questions

The BBC’s flagship political debate programme will be broadcast from Greenford, Ealing tonight.

Four panellists have so far been announced for the show.

Labour will be represented by Lisa Nandy – the shadow levelling up secretary. Nandy has been the MP for Wigan since 2010. She came third in the Labour Party’s 2020 leadership election.

Layla Moran will be making the case for the Liberal Democrats. Moran is the MP for Oxford West and Abingdon and the Lib Dems’ foreign affairs spokesperson. Moran lost out to Ed Davey in the 2020 Liberal Democrat leadership election.

The Tories have put up Rachel Maclean, a junior levelling up minister and MP for Redditch. The last time Maclean appeared on the show, she went head to head with RMT general secretary Mick Lynch. Suffice to say it didn’t end well for her.

The final confirmed panellist is Camilla Tominey who is associate editor of The Telegraph.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

