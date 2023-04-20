Who is on Question Time tonight?

The BBC's flagship political debate programme starts again tonight

The BBC’s flagship political debate programme Question Time is back tonight after a break for the Easter parliamentary recess. The BBC has confirmed four of the five guests who will appear on the show which will be broadcast from York.

The Labour Party will be represented by shadow health secretary Wes Streeting. Known as an effective media performer and a key figure on the right of the party, Streeting is the MP for Ilford North. He is also a former president of the National Union of Students.

Green Party of England and Wales co-leader Carla Denyer will be making her first appearance on the show tonight. Denyer was elected as the Green Party’s co-leader in 2021, and is the party’s parliamentary candidate for Bristol West. She is also a councillor in Bristol.

John Sentamu, a former Archbishop of York and a peer in the House of Lords, will also appear on the show. In 2007, Sentamu caused a stir when he cut up his clerical collar live on the Andrew Marr Show in protest over Robert Mugabe’s government in Zimbabwe. He is now the chair of Christian Aid.

The final confirmed panellist is Merryn Somerset Webb. Somerset Webb is a financial journalist and host of the Merryn Talks Money podcast. She is also a senior columnist at Bloomberg.

A government minister is also expected to appear on the show, but the Conservatives are yet to confirm who that will be.

Question Time is broadcast at 20:00 on iPlayer and at 22.40 on BBC One.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: UK Parliament, Bristol Green Party, UK Parliament, YouTube sreengrab

