Amazon workers to ballot for strike action for the first time ever

The workers are being balloted on a pay offer of 35 per cent

Amazon workers at a warehouse in Coventry are balloting for strike action. Hundreds of workers are starting to vote today on possible strike action – the first time Amazon workers have ever been balloted for a strike in the UK.

The workers are being balloted following a pay offer amounting to an increase of 35 pence per hour. The ballot will close on 19 October, with the GMB union – which represents the workers – saying strike action could take place in November.

The current pay offer from Amazon would see workers paid just three per cent more, well below the current rate of inflation.

Amanda Gearing, GMB Senior Organiser, said, “These Amazon worker[s] will be the first ever in the UK to take part in a formal strike ballot – they’re making history. “They’re being offered 35p an hour during the worst cost of living crisis in a generation – and that’s from a company worth more than £1 trillion. Understandably, they are furious.

“Amazon can afford to do better. It’s not too late to avoid strike action; get round the table with GMB to improve the pay and conditions of workers.”

The news comes as a fresh wave of strikes are set to hit the UK from the end of September. Workers at Felixstowe Port are set to walk out from 27 September to 5 October. Staff at 26 further education colleges are planning ten days of strike action in September and October. Postal workers have rescheduled their planned strikes for September 30 and October 1.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Left Foot Forward’s trade union coverage is supported by the Barry Amiel & Norman Melburn Trust

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.