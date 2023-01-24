First ever UK Amazon strike to take place tomorrow

Amazon workers in Coventry to take part in historic strike action.

Amazon workers will take part in a historic strike on Wednesday as it marks the first-time the delivery company’s UK workers have taken industrial action.

Hundreds of Amazon workers in a Coventry warehouse will stage the 24-hour walk out starting from midnight tonight.

Industrial action was confirmed after more than 98 per cent of workers voted to strike in a ballot last year, with around 300 members set to join the picket line.

The move to take strike action was intially sparked by anger at a 50p-an-hour pay rise the company offered to warehouse staff in the summer.

As well as an insulting pay rise, staff have complained of round-the-clock shifts and intensive monitoring by management.

GMB Midlands Union Official, Stuart Richard, said the walkout marks a, ‘huge step forward for workers who’ve been ignored or treated like robots’.

A testiment from an Amazon worker called George stated: “I don’t want Jeff Bezo’s boat, I definitely don’t want his rocket – I just want to live.”

Amanda Gearing, GMB Senior Organiser, said the union has urged Amazon UK bosses to give workers a proper pay rise, after highlighting the company’s reported pre-tax profit of £204 million in 2021, whilst it paid just £10.8 million in tax.

“GMB urges Amazon UK bosses to give workers a proper pay rise and avoid industrial action altogether,” said Gearing.

“They’ve shown they’re willing to put themselves on the line to fighting for what’s right.

“But people working for one of the most valuable companies in the world shouldn’t have to threaten strike action just to win a wage they can live on.”

The strike will take place on two picket lines at the walk-in entrance on Fenton Road and the drive-in entrance on Lyons Park at the Amazon site in Coventry.

Hannah Davenport is trade union reporter at Left Foot Forward

(Photo credit: Flikr)

Left Foot Forward’s trade union reporting is supported by the Barry Amiel and Norman Melburn Trust

