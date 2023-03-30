Labour pledges to freeze council tax bills and here’s how it will be funded

Council tax for millions of households in England will rise on 1 April, with many councils due to raise rates by 5%

The Labour Party has pledged to freeze council tax this year if in government, as it launches its local election campaign.

With millions of households up and down the country struggling during a cost of living crisis, with soaring food and fuel inflation and following 24 Tory tax hikes, the Labour Party says that it wants to put money back into working people’s pockets.

Council tax for millions of households in England will rise on 1 April, with many councils due to raise rates by 5%

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves was asked on Good Morning Britain how the freeze would be funded.

She said: “It would cost £2.7bn to freeze council tax for a year and we would fund that by extending the windfall tax on the huge profits that the oil and gas giants are making at the moment. If we extended that windfall tax we believe we would be able to raise just over £10bn this financial year and next and we would use that money to give a break to people who are really struggling at the moment with the cost of living crisis through freezing their council tax for the year ahead.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.