10 cabinet ministers including Jacob Rees-Mogg, Thérèse Coffey and Jeremy Hunt would lose seats in election, poll shows

Boris Johnson is also predicted to lose his seat and the party would also face a disastrous result in the red wall, losing all 45 seats it currently holds.

The Labour Party would win a 1997-style landslide, with 10 Tory cabinet ministers losing their seats if a general election were held, according to yet another poll that predicts a crushing defeat for the Conservatives.

The likes of Jacob Rees-Mogg, Therese Coffey and Jeremy Hunt would all lose their seats in a general election, according to a poll for the Trades Union Congress (TUC), which also shows voters are opposed to the removal of workers’ rights.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan, the transport secretary, Chloe Smith, the work and pensions secretary, Alok Sharma, the Cop26 president and Jake Berry, the Tory party chair would also lose their seats, with the Labour Party predicted to win 411 seats and the Tories ending up on 137.

Crucially, the poll was carried out before the government’s disastrous mini-budget which sent the markets into turmoil and caused the Tories to fall further behind in the polls. The former prime minister Boris Johnson is also predicted to lose his seat and the party would also face a disastrous result in the red wall, losing all 45 seats it currently holds.

It comes as Liz Truss fights to stay on as prime minister, with a number of her own MPs publicly calling for her to go in only the second month of her premiership.

Politico reports that some Tory rebels think it could all be over by Thursday if they succeed in changing the rules of the 1922 committee of backbench Tory MPs and manage to trigger a confidence vote. Under the current rules of the party, a prime minister cannot face a confidence vote within the first year of taking office.

There are reports that up to 100 MPs have submitted or are poised to submit no-confidence letters to 1922 chair Graham Brady, with the aim of forcing a rule change, which two-thirds of MPs would have to back.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

Picture credit: Youtube screengrab

