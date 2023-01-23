Liz Truss turns to the US in a bid to rehabilitate her political career

Truss is expected to be making more trips to the US in the near future.

The shortest-serving Prime Minister in UK history, Liz Truss, whose ideas tanked the British economy, is now turning to the US in a bid to rehabilitate her political career.

Truss recently visited the Heritage Foundation’s building in the US, the Telegraph reports. The Heritage Foundation has close links to the Conservative Party and Margaret Thatcher gave them a large donation in 2005 in order to fund the Margaret Thatcher Centre for Freedom within the Heritage Foundation.

Organisations like the Heritage Foundation along with the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) in London are part of a global network of libertarian free market think tanks called the Atlas Network (named after Ayn Rand’s Atlas Shrugged). Their support for tax cuts for the rich and deregulation are the very ideas contained within Truss’ disastrous mini budget.

With her credibility in the UK taking a hit, the Telegraph writes that ‘according to friends and former colleagues…Truss is likely to make many more trips across the pond this year, tapping into old congressional contacts and think tank allies’.

“In many ways Liz’s natural political constituency is Reaganite centre-Right conservatives in the US – proper free market types,” one figure by Ms Truss’s side in Downing Street said.

The Heritage Foundation rushed to Truss’ defence after the disastrous ideas contained in her mini budget tanked the economy and led to a collapse in market confidence. “Liz Truss Lesson for Conservatives: Never Surrender to Left,” read one headline on the think tank’s website.

The former Prime Minister has developed links with the Heritage Foundation over a number of years. Back in 2019, when she was just 14 days into her role as international trade secretary, it was Heritage that was picked to host her speech about the need for a US-UK trade deal.

Truss is expected to be making more trips to the US in the near future.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.