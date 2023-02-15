Keir Starmer apologises for Labour Anti-Semitism as EHRC takes party out of special measures

“Today, on behalf of the entire Labour Party, I say sorry."

Keir Starmer today apologised to the Jewish community for anti-Semitism in the Labour Party, saying that the party had ‘betrayed its own principles’.

His comments came after the equalities watchdog, the Equalities and Human Rights Commission (EHRC), announced that it was lifting the party out of special measures. The party was placed in special measures in 2020 after the EHRC ruled that Jewish members had been unlawfully discriminated against under Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership between 2015 – 2019.

At a press conference in East London, Starmer said that while today was an ‘important moment, it was not one for celebration’.

He added: “It is one for reflection on how a party that has always prided itself on anti-racism, on its commitment to equality, its belief in a better, fairer Britain, could’ve fallen so far as to betray its own principles as well as the principles of the country.

“This is also a moment to apologise once again. To all those who were hurt, who were let down, who were driven out of our party, who no longer felt it was their home, who suffered the most appalling abuse.

“Today, on behalf of the entire Labour Party, I say sorry. What you have been through can never be undone. Apologies alone cannot make it right.”

Starmer also pledged a zero-tolerance approach towards anti-Semitism, as well as of racism, of discrimination of any kind and said that he would work ceaselessly to bring the party back to the British people.

The Labour leader added: “I don’t see today’s announcement as the end of the road. I see it as a signpost that we are heading in the right direction.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

