CWU announces a further 19 days of strike action in run up to Christmas

The Communication Workers Union has announced that Royal Mail workers will carry out a further 19 days of strike action in October and November.

The general secretary of the union, Dave Ward said in a statement: “Royal Mail’s millionaire executives want to destroy our members’ terms and turn this into another Amazon.

“We won’t accept it. It’s time to say #EnoughIsEnough.”

The union says strike action will be a mixture of single days and rolling action across Royal Mail Group’s network.

The union claimed it had no option but to go on strike because of the decision by Royal Mail’s senior management to withdraw from major national agreements, push ahead with cuts to workers’ terms and conditions and “completely sideline” the union.

The CWU general secretary, Dave Ward, was quoted in the Evening Standard as saying: “This is a significant announcement, but it is one which matches the level of anger our members feel at the way Royal Mail Group has treated them.

“The chief executive of Royal Mail Group is treating postal workers as if they are stupid. These are the same people that have kept the country connected and returned Royal Mail Group to record profit.”

“Postal workers across the UK now face the fight of their lives to save their jobs and the service they provide to every household and business in the UK.

“We call on everyone to stand with their local postal worker.

“If Royal Mail Group are allowed to get away with this then it sends a green light to every rogue big business in the UK.

“We will not stand by and see the Royal Mail Group become the next P&O but we need your backing to win.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

