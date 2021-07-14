BREAKING: Sian Berry to stand down as Green Party co-leader in opposition to ‘transphobic’ party appointment

"There is now an inconsistency between the sincere promise to fight for trans rights and inclusion in my work and the message sent by the party’s choice of front bench representatives."

Sian Berry, leader of the Green Party of England and Wales, has announced she will not be restanding for leader this year, in a mounting row over trans rights in the party.

In a letter to members today, Berry strongly implied her decision was in large part due to the recent party decision to appoint someone accused of transphobia to a national spokesperson role. The person in question, Shahrar Ali has denied the allegations.

The party recently voted to back self-identification policies at its conference, but the issue was a feature of last year’s leadership camapaign, which saw candidates Shahrar Ali and Carey Fuller reject gender (rather than sex-based) definitions of womanhood.

Berry – a London Assembly member and 2021 mayoral candidate – has served as co-Leader of the Green Party of England and Wales alongside Jonathan Bartley since 2018. This month, Bartley announced he would be stepping down to spend more time with his family. She has been an advocate of gender self-identification policies in the party and beyond. Berry will remain leader while a leadership contest is organised.

In a letter to members, Berry wrote: “Decisions can sometimes be made by our governing bodies that leaders do not agree with, but which we are bound to represent. However, I must also stand by our policies and my pledges made to Londoners in the recent election, and there is now an inconsistency between the sincere promise to fight for trans rights and inclusion in my work and the message sent by the party’s choice of front bench representatives.

“This inconsistency has left me in a very difficult position. I can no longer make the claim that the party

speaks unequivocally, with one voice, on this issue. And my conscience simply cannot agree with the

argument that there is anything positive in sending these mixed messages, especially when the inclusive

attitudes of our membership and wider society are clear.

“Failing to win the confidence of a majority of my colleagues to reflect these is also a failure of leadership. Green leaders do not hold power but we do have a duty to influence, so I must apologise to you all for this failure and hold myself to account.”

The timetable for the leadership election has not yet been set out, but the departure of both Berry and Bartley means there will be no incumbent candidate.

A Green Party spokesperson thanked Berry for her leadership: “Since being elected, Sian has led the Green Party to two record breaking local election results, a strong general election result and a spectacular European election result which saw the party more than double its number of MEPs.

“At the same time, Sian has led the way as, until recently, the leader of the Greens in City Hall and coming third in the election for London Mayor.

“We are now finalising the process of the leadership election which was triggered by Jonathan Bartley announcing he was standing down last week. We will release the details as soon as we are able. Sian will remain the party’s acting leader until this election is held.

“With the potential of a general election in the next two years, we look forward to moving on to a new generation of leadership, who will continue to build on the hard work of both Sian and Jonathan over the last few years.”

Letter in full

Dear Green Party members, I have been considering my position as co-leader since the decision was made to announce our new front bench spokespeople. And though I will stay on as acting leader through the leadership by-election, I am writing today to say that I have decided not to stand as a candidate in that by-election. Working with Jonathan Bartley for the past three years has been incredibly rewarding. He has been a tremendous colleague, alongside our brilliant deputy Amelia Womack. I am so proud of the progress the party has made, not just recently but also through the past decade with the earlier leadership of Caroline Lucas and Natalie Bennett. Green leaders rightly do not exert control over all our party’s actions, and our principles of internal democracy are very important to me. These mean accepting that decisions can sometimes be made by our governing bodies that leaders do not agree with, but which we are bound to represent. However, I must also stand by our policies and my pledges made to Londoners in the recent election, and there is now an inconsistency between the sincere promise to fight for trans rights and inclusion in my work and the message sent by the party’s choice of front bench representatives. This inconsistency has left me in a very difficult position. I can no longer make the claim that the party speaks unequivocally, with one voice, on this issue. And my conscience simply cannot agree with the argument that there is anything positive in sending these mixed messages, especially when the inclusive attitudes of our membership and wider society are clear. Failing to win the confidence of a majority of my colleagues to reflect these is also a failure of leadership. Green leaders do not hold power but we do have a duty to influence, so I must apologise to you all for this failure and hold myself to account. In the coming elections for new members of the party executive and leadership, we must all ask ourselves important questions about the values our party upholds at this pivotal moment. Will we continue to embrace the principles of listening and solidarity when minority groups are singled out for attack? Will we continue to work for a more co-operative politics? Will we maintain our ambitions and put the resources needed behind the teams who support elections and campaigning? As members we will need to answer these questions and then find the right people to represent our choices. I love the Green Party. I am proud of our growing strength and influence and, though sad to be leaving this role in the Autumn, I say all this with sorrow but not weariness. After an exciting election in London, and Green success in towns, cities and regions across England and Wales, my energy and drive for speaking up for our values and putting our policies into action are undiminished. More urgently than ever, we need a transformed society that brings us together, respects everyone’s rights and leaves no gaps for people to fall through, and a transformed economy that respects environmental limits. From the Autumn I will be able to put even more energy into my role as a Green London Assembly member to achieve these goals, and I will always wish all my colleagues well. Josiah Mortimer is co-editor of Left Foot Forward.

