Spring Budget: Economists, opposition and campaigners react

"The party opposite spent a decade weakening the foundations of our economy. Now they pretend they can rebuild it," Keir Starmer said.

Progressive economists and campaigners have delivered a mixed reaction to Rishi Sunak’s Spring Budget – saying it lacks ambition given the scale of the crisis.

Labour’s Keir Starmer said the budget was ‘papering over the cracks’ instead of ‘building what’s needed’, while the SNP’s Ian Blackford hammered the Chancellor on inequality – demanding the £20 a week Universal Credit uplift be made permanent.

Here’s some reaction to the key announcements…

Extending the Universal Credit £20 a week uplift

The Chancellor refused to make the Universal Credit uplift permanent – kicking the can down the road for another row in six months’ time.

It's unacceptable that @RishiSunak has decided to cut #UniversalCredit incomes by £20 a week in six months' time. This means support will be whipped away at the same time as furlough ends and will lead to hundreds of thousands more people being pulled into poverty. #Budget2021 pic.twitter.com/a7WATA8PN8 — Joseph Rowntree Foundation (@jrf_uk) March 3, 2021

Continued uplift on UC is welcome but we need a resilience review of the whole welfare system, beginning with sick pay



Pandemic exposed safety net is full of holes#Budget2021 https://t.co/RvPVdTOjiT — Green💚Molly (@GreenPartyMolly) March 3, 2021

Extending the Universal Credit £20 per week increase by 6 months isn't enough. Why not extended it permanently and make the whole system more generous?



Even with the uplift, the UK still has one of the least generous social security systems in the OECD #UC #Budget2021 pic.twitter.com/ku5jeEvf12 — IPPR (@IPPR) March 3, 2021

Minimum wage rise

The National Living Wage (i.e. the minimum wage) will rise to £8.91 an hour from April, benefiting all 23-year-old workers for the first time. But many believe it does not go far enough.

An increase in the minimum wage is welcome – but it's not quite enough. The minimum Living Wage outside of London is £9.30. https://t.co/zcDCn15raQ — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) March 3, 2021

Freeports

The Chancellor announced eight new freeports – economic zones free from tariffs and duties – a policy that has drawn major criticism from academics only this week.

Economist Richard Murphy said: “The history of freeports around the world is of tax abuse and crime. Why do we want to buy into that in the UK?”

Journalist Jim Pickard noted some dodgy spin coming from the Chancellor: “Rishi Sunak says freeports are “a policy we can only pursue now we are out of the EU”, ignoring the fact that the UK had 7 freeports between 1984 and 2012.”

Tax changes

The Chancellor announced a reversal of George Osborne’s corporation tax cuts, which took the rate down to 19%. Corporation tax will rise to 25% from 2023.

LFF Contributing Editor Prem Sikka says he’s seen this policy before…

The 2019 Labour manifesto proposed raising the UK corporation tax rate o 26%. the Tories and the MSM attacked it. Today, the Chancellor says the rate will be 25% from 2023 and now watch the MSM hail it as a miracle. You can see which way the MSM leans. — Prem Sikka (@premnsikka) March 3, 2021

Sunak says he won't raise income tax, but is freezing personal allowance threshold – a stealth income tax increase #Budget2021 — Andrew Fisher (@FisherAndrew79) March 3, 2021

Increasing corporation tax is a step in the right direction. It is correct that profitable companies should support the economies and people that allow them to make that profit.



But, as this tax only applies to profits, there is a question as to why this must wait until 2023? https://t.co/R7YhfSQ5B6 — CLASS (@CLASSthinktank) March 3, 2021

Freezing fuel duty

The Director of the independent Institute for Fiscal Studies set out the problem with the fuel duty freeze quite clearly:

Another freeze in fuel duty. Once again rhetoric on environment and climate change not matched by reality of continually reducing tax on burning petrol and diesel — Paul Johnson (@PJTheEconomist) March 3, 2021

Journalist James Ball noted that the latest fuel duty freeze will cost the exchequer £4.4 billion over the next five years: “Just that alone would fully cover keeping the universal credit uplift for a full year.”

As expected, increase in fuel duty cancelled. Translation: increased emissions and less money for green spending. In a climate emergency we need investment in public transport. Not cuts for fossil fuels #Budget2021 — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) March 3, 2021

Housing

5% house deposits will be guaranteed by the government – leading to fears of a new housing bubble. And the Chancellor offered little support for renters…

Rishi Sunak says that there is “still a significant barrier to people getting on the housing ladder – affording a deposit”.



We think the problem might be a little bit bigger than that…#Budget2021 pic.twitter.com/WCWmPCDJL8 — ACORN UK (@ACORNunion) March 3, 2021

Rishi Sunak says he wants to 'turn generation rent into generation buy'.

Concentrating on boosting home buying will just inflate the housing market and mean even more people fall through the cracks of our system.

We need social housing and we need it now. #Budget2021 pic.twitter.com/wuxpTp3VMs — Maurice Mcleod (@mowords) March 3, 2021

There were other changes welcomed by progressives, including a change to the Bank of England’s mandate to consider environmental sustainability, and a new National Investment Bank to fund a ‘Green Industrial Revolution’. Another pinched Labour policy..

We’re also getting used to the defeaning silence on funding for social care – or a pay rise for health workers.

