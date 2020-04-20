Demands grow for proper pay for carers after minister dodges Left Foot Forward question

On Friday, our editor Josiah (not Joshua) Mortimer asked the government if it was a mistake to brand the people whose work is saving our lives as “low skilled”. He also asked about the low level of statutory sick pay.

Dodged the question, got the co-editor's name wrong. Is this the best the government can do?WATCH: LFF co-editor Josiah Mortimer grilling the Business Secretary on care worker pay tonight: Posted by Left Foot Forward on Friday, April 17, 2020

Since this, there have been calls from many people – including the Shadow Health Secretary to raises statutory sick pay.

An ongoing crisis is not a reason to dodge difficult questions.

Clapping our carer heroes is great – but paying them properly is better. So we hope that the government will answer the question on carers’ sick pay soon.

Emma Burnell is a freelance journalist and political consultant.

