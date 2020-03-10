London Mayor Sadiq Khan on course for another record vote share

He's on course to get more than twice the votes of his Tory rival.

Sadiq Khan will get more than twice the first-preference votes of his nearest challenger in London’s 2020 Mayoral race, a new poll suggests.

Labour’s candidate is on course to get 49% of first preference votes in May 2020. The Tories are on 24%, independent ex-Tory Rory Stewart is on 13%, the Greens have 7% and the Lib Dems are down to 4%.

Khan’s vote share of 44.2% in 2016 was the highest in the history of London Mayoral elections but looks likely to be bettered in 2020.

The Green Party welcomed the poll’s suggestion that they have overtaken the Liberal Democrats. Their candidate Sian Berry said it showed “the first Green Mayor of London is possible”.

In these elections, Londoners rank their first two candidates in order of preference. If their first choice doesn’t come in the top two then their second choice is looked at. If their second choice is one of the top two then the vote goes to them.

For example, Sian Berry is urging her supporters to vote ‘Sian before Khan’ with her as first preference and Khan as second preference. So, if she does not finish in the top two then the vote will go to Khan, helping him beat the Tory candidate Shaun Bailey.

Because of this voting system, the Greens have claimed that Sadiq Khan is wrong to claim on leaflets and online that the contest is a ‘two-horse race’ between him and the Tories. They say Londoners can use their first preference for their chosen candidate and then choose between Khan and the Tories.

