What do Labour members say Andy Burnham’s biggest priorities should be?
With Andy Burnham set to become Prime Minister on Monday, after securing the backing of an overwhelming chunk of the […]
With Andy Burnham set to become Prime Minister on Monday, after securing the backing of an overwhelming chunk of the Parliamentary Labour Party, attention continues to turn to his policy platform and whether he can deliver the bold and radical change he has promised.
Over the last few weeks, Burnham has set out his vision for the country and party, vowing an end to factionalism, to devolve greater powers away from Whitehall to the regions and to tackle the cost of living crisis by bringing water and energy under public control.
Now a YouGov poll of Labour Party members has revealed what the priorities are for them and what they would like the new party leader to focus on. Here are the top 5:
1. Cost of living: 33%
2. NHS: 31%
3. Economy: 20%
4. Defence: 17%
=5. Relationship with EU: 16%
=5. Housing: 16%
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