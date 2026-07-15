Welsh Labour announce new leader following worst election result in history

Welsh Labour has announced its new leader, two months after its disastrous results in the 2026 Senedd elections.

Following those elections, the then Labour leader resigned from her post, leaving Ken Skates to take over as interim leader. Now, Skates has been confirmed as Welsh Labour’s permanent leader.

Skates was first elected to the Senedd for Clwyd South in 2011 and has served in a number of senior roles in Labour governments in Wales, including as transport secretary and as economy secretary.

Nominations opened for Morgan’s successor on 9 July. Skates received the unanimous support of Labour’s Senedd members, therefore becoming leader without the need for a formal election.

Following his confirmation as the permanent leader of Welsh Labour, Skates said: “I am deeply honoured to have the unanimous backing of my colleagues in the Senedd in seeking the leadership of Welsh Labour.

“I joined the party as a 14-year-old, and my belief still stands that no child’s future should be determined by their background. That no young person should be judged on anything other than the efforts they make and the decency they show to others.

“The Labour movement for me is a movement for fairness, justice, security and liberty. It is a movement that seeks to empower people and communities, to fight against injustice, intolerance, nepotism and cruelty.”

Labour had been in government in Wales since devolution was introduced in 1999 until the 2026 elections. In May 2026, Welsh Labour suffered its worst ever election result, winning just nine seats – down from 29.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Welsh Government – Creative Commons