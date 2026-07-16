Liz Truss opens CPAC GB conference to an ‘almost empty’ hall

The UK’s shortest serving former prime minister, Liz Truss, opened CPAC GB this morning to an almost empty hall.

CPAC GB is the UK version of America’s largest annual gathering of conservative activists and is strongly supportive of Donald Trump.

Truss, who previously said the UK needs a Make America Great Again-style revolution, has imported a UK version of the conference to London, which is taking place from 16-18 July.

In her opening speech, Truss, who was prime minister for 49 days in 2022, lamented the high turnover of British prime ministers, stating: “This week, we will have yet another prime minister installed in Downing Street, Andy Burnham. The seventh within ten years.”

Speaking to a room that Mirror journalist Mikey Smith said could accommodate around 500 people, and was around one third full, Truss asked: “What do you all think of Andy Burnham?”.

The small crowd booed in response.

Speaking to GB News at the event, Truss said that the country needs to be saved from the left-wing establishment that has “infiltrated our institutions” and that “we’re even seeing it in the police and the education system”.

She said the “progressive establishment” believes in high taxes, open borders and trans gender ideology.

Smith shared the video of Truss’ opening speech with the caption: “In fairness it’s quite early.”

In another video, the Mirror journalist said he hadn’t spoken with anyone so far at the conference who thought Truss was “the right person to lead a Maga-style revolution”.

On X, Australian journalist Latika Bourke wrote: “Liz Truss’s CPAC-GB has kicked off. It’s not exactly standing room only.”

Nigel Farage will be a headline speaker at CPAC GB tomorrow, despite previously saying he would be “steering clear” of the event.

The official partner of the event is the Bitcoin Collective. In a press release, it stated that CPAC GB and Bitcoin Collective “will work to advance pro-Bitcoin policies”.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward