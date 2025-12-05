Liz Truss brutally mocked ahead of launching her new YouTube show

“Electing someone to be leader of your party and thereby making her prime minister is an eccentric way of silencing her.”

Just when you thought Liz Truss couldn’t humiliate herself even more, she sinks even lower. The disgraced former Prime Minister, whose premiership ended in disaster, is now being brutally mocked for launching a self-titled YouTube show in a “revolution” against the “deep state”.

Rather than accept her mistakes, including her disastrous mini-budget which resulted in the pound collapsing and mortgage bills soaring, Truss has tried to claim repeatedly without proof that it was the ‘deep state’ which was behind her demise.

And now in a desperate attempt to remain relevant, Truss has asked people to tune into The Liz Truss Show every Friday to be involved in “the counter revolution”.

Truss, who lost her seat at the last election, may be surprised to learn that just 4% of the public are very interested in what she has to say about government policy, with 9% fairly interested, according to a poll by YouGov. Around 63% are not interested at all.

Posting a video on X, Truss said: “In 2022 I was deposed from the office of Prime Minister of Great Britain. I tried to save our country from the doom loop it is now in.

“We set out a vision for a low tax, high growth economy that would take advantage of the freedoms of Brexit. I was blamed for a market crisis that was not my fault.

“The deep state and their allies in the media and politics tried to destroy me because I challenged their decades-long failure. Now I’m back.

“I will expose the people who brought me down. I will take on the deep state. I will tell the truth about what is happening in our country and across the West. Tune in to The Liz Truss Show every Friday. Tune in to the counter revolution”

Reacting to her video, one social media user wrote: “They didn’t try to silence you, they just tried to get you out of office as soon as possible coz you were quite clearly utterly mental.”

David Aaronovich posted: “Electing someone to be leader of your party and thereby making her prime minister is an eccentric way of silencing her.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward