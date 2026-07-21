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Labour closes gap with Reform in first poll after Andy Burnham becomes prime minister

The survey put Labour up 8 points, and level with Nigel Farage's party

Olivia Barber · 1 min read
A photo of Andy Burnham making his first speech as Labour leader

A new bombshell poll has put Labour up eight points, following Andy Burnham’s election as Labour leader on Friday and appointment as prime minister yesterday.

This is the highest level of public support Labour has recorded since March 2025, when the government experienced a surge in popularity due to Keir Starmer’s handling of Donald Trump’s failed Oval Office meeting with Ukranian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In a poll from March last year, Deltapoll put support for Labour at 25%. 

The latest Deltapoll survey, conducted between 17 and 20 July, puts Labour up eight points compared with the firm’s previous poll on 28 June, taking the party to 28% of the vote and level with Reform UK.

The survey puts the Conservatives up one point on 18%, and both the Lib Dems and Greens on 10%. The poll puts voting intention for the SNP on SNP 3% and for Plaid Cymru on 1%.

While this is only one poll and all surveys carry a margin of error, the result suggests an early boost in support for Labour since Burnham became party leader. 

The party’s ability to close the gap with Reform UK within days of Burnham becoming leader and prime minister will be seen as a sign of endorsement for his leadership and agenda. 

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward

Related posts:

  1. Andy Burnham would make a better prime minister than every other party leader, poll finds
  2. Labour with Andy Burnham as leader would beat Reform in a general election, poll suggests
  3. Reform’s claim Andy Burnham becoming prime minister “is a coup” gets dismantled
  4. Andy Burnham viewed more positively by voters than Keir Starmer was before becoming prime minister, YouGov poll finds

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