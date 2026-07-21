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Reform’s claim Andy Burnham becoming prime minister “is a coup” gets dismantled

Reform has been reminded that the Conservatives changed prime minister four times without an election

Olivia Barber · 2 mins read
Nigel Farage defends Senedd candidate's Nazi salute

Reform has tried to whip up outrage over Andy Burnham becoming prime minister yesterday, with Nigel Farage claiming it is “deeply troubling” and “a coup”.

In an opinion piece in The Daily Mail, Farage wrote: “What we witnessed yesterday on the Downing Street step was deeply troubling to those who care about our democracy.”

Farage, who isn’t currently an MP, claimed Burnham had “arrived there unelected, unopposed and with no mandate from the public”. 

“Make no mistake, this is a coup, plain and simple. There must be a General Election immediately,” he added.

Reform’s deputy leader Richard Tice also called Burnham becoming prime minister “a coup” and said “we need a general election”. 

Online, Reform was reminded that voters don’t directly elect prime ministers. They vote for a party and the leader of the political party that wins the most seats in the House of Commons after a general election becomes the prime minister.

In line with this rule, between 2010 and 2024, the Conservatives changed prime minister four times without holding an election.

David Cameron became prime minister at the 2010 general election, while Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak all took over the premiership without an election.

Reform’s Robert Jenrick, who a Conservative MP during that time, has also called for an election, despite not demanding one during the multiple changes of prime minister under his former party’s government.

As one X user commented: “Even for us on the centre right who oppose Labour in policy – it’s hilarious to see Reform publicly advertise their stupidity!

“We don’t elect PMs in the UK – which part of this aren’t you understanding @TiceRichard?”.

Farage was also reminded that Labour has a 156 seat majority, and that Burnham became Labour leader after 379 Labour MPs nominated him.

One X user said: “You are free to demand an election. You are not free to invent a constitutional crisis only when the other side benefits. The rules do not change with the colour of the rosette.”

Another said: “No it isn’t. Your rhetoric ain’t landing anymore. You’re not even an MP anymore. You’re in a fight for your career with a bin. And you brought it on yourself. To distract from your corruption. These are not the actions of a sensible and reliable leader.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward

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  3. Here’s what Andy Burnham said in his first speech as prime minister
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