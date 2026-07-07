How the left has responded to Nigel Farage triggering a by-election in Clacton

Nigel Farage has announced he’s resigning as an MP and triggering a by-election in his Clacton constituency following extensive scrutiny of his finances. The twist? He’s going to be standing in that by-election and branded it a “people versus the establishment by-election“.

Farage was possibly set to face a by-election anyway. Had the ongoing parliamentary investigation into his finances concluded by handing him a suspension from the House of Commons for 14 or more days, a recall petition would have been triggered which – if 10 per cent of Farage’s constituencies had signed it – would have then led to a by-election.

The response to the Farage’s announcement has been pretty damning from across the political spectrum, but especially on the left.

Green Party leader Zack Polanski branded Farage a ‘grifter’. He said: “Nigel Farage is a grifter. He always has been and he’s continuing to grift. He knew he was heading towards a byelection anyway so has pulled the trigger early. The people Vs the establishment?! Reform are literally part of the establishment.”

Similar comments were made by the Lib Dem leader Ed Davey, who called the by-election Farage’s ‘biggest grift’. He said: “Nigel Farage has spent his whole life dodging responsibility for his actions. This new stunt is his latest attempt to escape consequences for his biggest grift. We won’t let him.”

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak, meanwhile, called it a “cynical political stunt”. He said: “A cynical political stunt to distract from his dodgy dealings with crypto crooks and super rich aristocrats. Farage is jumping before he’s pushed. This is straight out of the Trumpian playbook – attacking the media & anyone daring to ask legitimate questions about his finances.”

Jo Grady – UCU general secretary – said that he was ‘abusing’ and ‘manipulating’ the people of Clacton. She said: “This is Farage openly attempting to remove all standards and fair questioning of those holding public office in the UK, and he is willing to abuse and manipulate the people of Clacton to do this. He is right. Britain is broken and it’s because of people like him.”

And Labour MP Andy McDonald said: “Farage can trigger a by-election, but he tried to hide his links to wealthy backers when he refused to declare them. Reform claims to challenge the establishment but it has voted down workers rights, opposed pay rises, and serves the interests of the super-rich.”

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward