Area in Clacton named most deprived in England and Nigel Farage claims he’s helping by being a ‘tourist attraction’

Jaywick, a seaside village in Nigel Farage’s constituency, has been named the most deprived neighbourhood in England according to the latest Index of Multiple Deprivation published yesterday.

Farage, who is often questioned over how much time he spends in Clacton, said he is “sad” to hear that the neighbourhood remains the most deprived in England.

However, he said he believes he has “definitely helped” tourism in the area, stating that “having a high-profile MP [is] helping to put Clacton on the map”.

Farage added: “I’m doing what I can, but there’s a limit to what one person can do.”

Jaywick has been named England’s most deprived neighbourhood four consecutive times in a row – in 2010, 2015, 2019 and now 2025, according to Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) data.

Clacton constituency has had a UKIP, Conservative and now a Reform MP, and has remained England’s most deprived area since 2010.

Farage’s ability to improve the situation in Jaywick has been questioned, given he has 12 ‘second’ jobs outside of being the Clacton MP, which he has raked in over £1.1 million from since the 2024 election.

The Reform MP has also been criticised for making more than 10 trips to the US since the election, and does not hold face-to-face constituency surgeries to help residents with casework issues.

One X user said: “Nigel Farage’s idea of helping his constituency is being a “celebrity”!! No surgeries, no actual help for people living in the most deprived area in England.

“But, at least they have a famous MP. That’ll help them. Absolutely useless and pointless.”

Journalist Don McGowan gave the perfect response to Farage’s comments saying he was ‘sad’ that Jaywick remains the most deprived neighbourhood.

McGowan said: “I have a suggestion though, Nigel, if you’re reading this … do the job we pay you for. Not the bullion ads, not the Cameo videos, not the GB News presenter.

“Your primary job is as the MP for this, the most deprived area in England. You were elected by these people on the basis that you told them you’d ‘fix broken Britain’, but instead, you can’t even be arsed to go there and release a one word statement. Sad.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward