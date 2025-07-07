‘He’s nowhere to be seen’: Clacton residents react to Nigel Farage’s first year as MP

'Apart from looking for a photo opportunity, the honest answer is he’s done nothing.'

Clacton residents have slammed their MP Nigel Farage for going missing and failing to deal with local issues, as they reflect on a year of the Reform UK leader representing them in Parliament.

Farage, who became an MP after seven successive failed attempts, has barely spent any time in his constituency and has been criticised for making repeated trips to the U.S. since being elected in order to meet with Conservatives and also express support for Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, he has neglected his constituency duties, a fact not lost on his residents, many of whom have slammed him for ‘doing nothing’ when speaking to the Mirror.

One constituent known as Clara told the paper that she had contacted her local MP after fleeing a violently abusive partner and was desperate for help, she emailed ‘several times with no reply’.

Interviewing other constituents, the Mirror reports Julie Coleman as saying: “We all had a lot of hope for Nigel,” the 68-year-old says. “To be honest, I haven’t seen a lot of change since the election. I know he’s been in America.”

Local councillor Peter Kotz told the paper: “Our MP hasn’t been to a single meeting of the Town Board. Apart from looking for a photo opportunity, the honest answer is he’s done nothing.”

We feel for the residents of Clacton! Farage has clearly prioritised high-profile speaking gigs and trips to the U.S. over the concerns of his residents.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward