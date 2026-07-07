Cross-party MPs urge Andy Burnham to change voting system before next election

A group of cross-party MPs has written to Andy Burnham calling on him to ditch the first-past-the-post voting system before the next general election.

As Burnham prepares to become prime minister in the coming weeks, MPs have urged him to make it an “immediate priority” to introduce proportional representation, rather than waiting for the next election to include the policy as a Labour manifesto commitment.

The letter was signed by Green MP Ellie Chowns, Lib Dem MP Lisa Smart, Dave Doogan MP, leader of the SNP in the Commons, the leader of Plaid Cymru in the Commons, Liz Saville Roberts MP and Sorcha Edwards MP from the Alliance Party.

The MPs argued that the public’s trust in politics has been eroded, and say proportional representation would help ensure every vote counts at the next election.

The letter states: “We know you have committed in recent months to making proportional representation a future Labour manifesto commitment, but there is no time to lose.

“If we want to ensure our politics is not hijacked by those who seek to divide us, rebuilding trust through a more representative voting system is vital.”

The MPs referred to Burnham voicing support for electoral reform less than two months ago, adding: “You must make clear as Prime Minister that this remains an immediate priority and is front and centre of your plans to restore trust in politics.”

The letter also welcomed Burnham’s support for establishing a national commission on electoral reform, and urged him to set one up soon after becoming prime minister.

During the Makerfield by-election campaign, Burnham restated his support for changing the voting system to proportional representation.

However, he said in a recent interview with the Observer that he would seek a “popular mandate” to enact voting reform by including the pledge in a manifesto at the next election.

Emma Harrison, the chief executive of campaign group Make Votes Matter, recently told Left Foot Forward that Burnham could change the voting system without a manifesto commitment or a referendum.

Harrison said she understands there is “a question of public legitimacy” but said that is why Votes Not Matter supports a national commission on electoral reform, an independent review which would seek evidence from experts and the views of voters.

She also said while it would be “great” if Burnham puts proportional representation in Labour’s next manifesto, “the urgency is greater than that, and I think the public would agree”.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward