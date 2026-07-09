Andy Burnham writes letter to all Labour MPs promising a major overhaul of whipping and vows not to ‘stifle debate’

With nominations for the position of Labour leader opening today, Andy Burnham, who is set to replace Keir Starmer, has written a letter to all of the party’s MPs vowing an overhaul in party culture as well as changes to the whipping system and engagement on legislation.

Burnham, whose coronation as Labour leader is all but inevitable given that he is currently the only candidate, also told MPs that he will never use party discipline to “stifle debate” and says they should raise problems and policy ideas “without fear or favour”.

He said he would change the party culture to ‘value every member of the PLP’ and said that he expected all ministers and cabinet members to prioritise engagement with the PLP.

In an attempt to contrast himself with his predecessor Starmer, Burnham vowed to prioritise voting in the chamber as ‘equals’, saying that ‘voting was a core part of the job’.

He also went on to say that he would not use the Whips office to enforce party discipline and that he saw its role as ‘supporting and enabling colleagues to do their jobs well, and to ensure everyone is supported and respected’.

“The Whips Office should be our HR department, not something to be feared or where discipline is used to stifle debate.”

The former Mayor of Greater Manchester also pledged an overhaul in the way legislation is carried out, telling MPs that he wanted a new approach that meant taking ‘more of a partnership approach to policies and legislation.”

“The usual way of Ministers and civil servants drafting legislation and presenting it as a fait accompli needs to end”, he said.

“MPs and peers have an important role in improving and shaping legislation, and this is what I will demand from the centre.”